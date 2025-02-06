Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.6% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

