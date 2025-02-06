PaLM AI (PALM) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. PaLM AI has a market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $145,182.26 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PaLM AI alerts:

GMX (GMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,789.57 or 1.00003066 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97,512.15 or 0.99719363 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,199,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,199,726.3. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.46146611 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $132,166.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PaLM AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PaLM AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.