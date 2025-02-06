Panbela Therapeutics Approves Retention Arrangements for Key ExecutivesOn January 29, 2025, Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) announced that its Compensation Committee has approved retention arrangements for the company’s employees, including

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Panbela Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.
