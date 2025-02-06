Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.1 %

Paycor HCM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,775. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

