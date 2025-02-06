Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,999,625 shares of company stock worth $82,498,514. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 135.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

