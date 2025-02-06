PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

