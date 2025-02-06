PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lifted by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.