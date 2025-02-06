PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

PYPL stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

