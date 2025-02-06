Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Down 20.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) were down 20.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 464.60 ($5.81). Approximately 527,841,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average daily volume of 26,317,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.33).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 580.53.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 14.69 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152,500.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

