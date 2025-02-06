Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Down 20.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) traded down 20.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 464.60 ($5.81). 527,841,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 26,317,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.33).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 581.92.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Analysts expect that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152,500.00%.

(Get Free Report)

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.