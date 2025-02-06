Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $843.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $691.10 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $785.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.28.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

