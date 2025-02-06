Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Get Pentair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 105.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Pentair by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.