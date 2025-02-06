PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after buying an additional 2,775,679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after buying an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after buying an additional 1,125,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.