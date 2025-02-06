PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,632. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a $172.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

