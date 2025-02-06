PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.9% on Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $153.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $144.01 and last traded at $144.33. 1,433,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,747,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.66.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $197.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

