Peter Radovich Sells 2,627 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) COO Peter Radovich sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $126,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,059.42. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, January 24th, Peter Radovich sold 3,177 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $152,241.84.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Peter Radovich sold 1,998 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $85,554.36.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

MIRM opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,570,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,955,000 after buying an additional 297,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,913,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $19,473,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

