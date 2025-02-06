Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.34. 13,749,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 34,791,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

