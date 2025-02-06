PFS Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PFS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $414.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $411.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

