Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – February 04th

Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the research, development, production, and sale of drugs and medical products. These stocks are a subset of the healthcare sector and are influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and market demand for specific medications. Investors may trade pharmaceutical stocks to profit from developments in the healthcare industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded down $10.07 on Tuesday, reaching $89.72. 34,366,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,095,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $10.65 on Tuesday, hitting $821.08. 1,806,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $784.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $682.53 and a one year high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,443,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,951,793. Pfizer has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $33.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $700.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,453. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $719.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $918.90. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.61. 4,796,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,276,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Recommended Stories