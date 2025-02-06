Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 52,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 47,296 shares.The stock last traded at $17.44 and had previously closed at $17.17.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.
