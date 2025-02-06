PHSC (LON:PHSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.25), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

PHSC Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £2.03 million, a PE ratio of 987.50 and a beta of 0.82.

PHSC (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. PHSC had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Insider Transactions at PHSC

PHSC Company Profile

In other PHSC news, insider Stephen A. King sold 39,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £8,767.22 ($10,960.40). Insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Featured Articles

