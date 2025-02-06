PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.84 and last traded at $95.33. 94,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 90,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

