Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ 5th Largest Position

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,810 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 5.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.30% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 175.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 51,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

