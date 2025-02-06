Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,781. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

