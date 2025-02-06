Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 4,337 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,337 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $616,851.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,463,026.85. This trade represents a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Plexus Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of PLXS stock opened at $142.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.89.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. StockNews.com raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS
About Plexus
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plexus
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.