Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 4,337 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,337 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $616,851.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,463,026.85. This trade represents a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $142.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Plexus by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. StockNews.com raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.