Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 25,452,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 75,052,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,232,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 809,187 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,051,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,452,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 183,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
