Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 17th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.