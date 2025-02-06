Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 17th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris Renewable Energy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.