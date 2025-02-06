Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 248120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$71.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

