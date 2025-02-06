Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 248120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Power Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$71.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37.
About Power Metals
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power Metals
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.