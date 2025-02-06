Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.36 and last traded at $146.36, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $723.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

