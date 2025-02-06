Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Approximately 251,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 268,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of £4.89 million, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 27.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Primorus Investments

In related news, insider Hedley Clark bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,000.63). Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

