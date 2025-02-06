Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF makes up about 2.3% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

