Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 383,109 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 881,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 383,109 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of LKQ worth $32,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $45,733,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in LKQ by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 492,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,346,000 after acquiring an additional 411,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.