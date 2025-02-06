Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 44,378 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 1.0% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Darling Ingredients worth $28,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 75,540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $30,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,093,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after buying an additional 1,235,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.