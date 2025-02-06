Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,525,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,138 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 3.73% of Five Point worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,182,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 163,647 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 3.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,168,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 957,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 77,369 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 131.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50,234 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FPH opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $920.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

