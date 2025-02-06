Private Management Group Inc. Has $16.08 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

