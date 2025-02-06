Private Management Group Inc. Has $16.08 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.