Private Management Group Inc. Sells 309,997 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,997 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 4.98% of Inspired Entertainment worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INSE. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

INSE opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $271.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,020.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

