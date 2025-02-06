Private Management Group Inc. Sells 4,534 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Vestis worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 104.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vestis during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vestis in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of VSTS opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Vestis’s payout ratio is 175.02%.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

