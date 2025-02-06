Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 9,646 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 7.0% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,050,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,247 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after buying an additional 1,060,467 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,332,000 after buying an additional 831,482 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,913,000 after buying an additional 644,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

