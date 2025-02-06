Private Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 558 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Pfizer by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.3 %

Pfizer stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 232.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

