Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 79,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

