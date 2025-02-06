Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $49,511.00 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $49,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,342,526.52. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $105.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.53.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
PDEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Pro-Dex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
