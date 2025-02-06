Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $49,511.00 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $49,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,342,526.52. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $105.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Pro-Dex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Pro-Dex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.