Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Probe Gold from C$3.35 to C$2.35 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
Get Our Latest Report on Probe Gold
Probe Gold Stock Down 1.8 %
About Probe Gold
Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Probe Gold
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.