Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – February 05th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, CleanSpark, Iris Energy, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the cryptocurrency industry, such as holding bitcoin on their balance sheet or providing services related to bitcoin and blockchain technology. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the value of bitcoin through traditional stock market investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,533,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,737,008. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,856,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,460,137. MARA has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 5.76.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,840,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,009,277. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,520,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,986,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,355,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,740,502. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 4.25.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,305,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,742,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,514. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

