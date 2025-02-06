Promising Nuclear Stocks To Research – February 05th

Oklo, Vistra, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Energy, GE Vernova, NuScale Power, and Nano Nuclear Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the production, operation, or support of nuclear power plants, equipment, or technology. These stocks can include companies in industries such as uranium mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste management, and nuclear equipment manufacturing. Investors may choose to buy nuclear stocks as a way to capitalize on the growth and demand for nuclear energy or related services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,195,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,214,963. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $5.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26. Vistra has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $199.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $470.89. 1,300,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,373. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.68. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $390.00 and a 52-week high of $491.67.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,160. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $126.73 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $10.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.27. 1,378,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,012. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.82. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 11,316,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,390,819. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Shares of NNE traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,786. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

