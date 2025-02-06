ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 6,955,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,531,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWM. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $561,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

