ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.26, but opened at $55.02. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $56.24, with a volume of 661,257 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

