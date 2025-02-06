Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.55 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Proton has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $121.55 million and $16.55 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 30,087,110,667 coins and its circulating supply is 27,138,864,295 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

