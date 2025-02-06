PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.300-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. PTC also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC traded down $13.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,413. PTC has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

