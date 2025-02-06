PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.0 million-$620.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.0 million. PTC also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-6.000 EPS.

PTC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.76. 1,320,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,588. PTC has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 16.37%. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,600. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

