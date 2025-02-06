PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.89. 388,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,091.56. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PTC by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,549,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PTC by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

